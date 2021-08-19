Floyd County man, shot by deputy, is charged with attempted murder

A Floyd County man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy as the man allegedly cut a woman with a knife has been charged with attempted murder.

Rusty Nevians Sutphin, 38, of Willis was arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of attempted first-degree murder, abduction and malicious assault. He was brought into Montgomery County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in a wheelchair, his wrists handcuffed to the chair's arms.

Sutphin was shot Aug. 7 during an incident that a Virginia State Police statement described as a domestic disturbance.

According to the statement and to a search warrant filed in the case, emergency dispatchers were called by someone who said her mother and stepfather were in an altercation. Town and Montgomery County officers went to a Christiansburg residence in the 500 block of Gold Drive Northeast and found a man holding a knife to a woman's throat.

Officers tried to persuade the man to put down his knife and release the woman but he did not. When he attacked the woman, a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy shot, the state police statement said.

The search warrant identified Sutphin as the man who had been shot and said he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.