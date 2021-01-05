Floyd machete attack brings seven-year prison term

FLOYD — Rogelio Mendez-Ramirez stood in Circuit Court Tuesday and apologized again for slashing his housemate with a machete exactly one year ago.

Mendez-Ramirez, 34, asked for forgiveness for wounding Absolon Ical Yuja late on the night of Jan. 5, 2020. Speaking in Spanish, with a translator relaying his words to Judge Mike Fleenor, Mendez-Ramirez, who is from Guatemala, said Yuja had invited him to drink with him and that he had been dumb to accept the offer – because the other man, a co-worker of Mendez-Ramirez' as the El Charro restaurant in Floyd, frequently insulted him, Mendez-Ramirez said.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp said that if Mendez-Ramirez had taken his case to a trial, the accused man's own statement to investigators would have been key evidence. As the men drank, Mendez-Ramirez told officers, Yuja called him a bitch and Mendez-Ramirez responded by grabbing a machete and chasing him, Hupp said. A third housemate at the Locust Street residence witnessed Mendez-Ramirez hacking through at Yuja's bedroom door, Hupp added.

Yuja told officers that the door gave way and Mendez-Ramirez hit him once with the blade, inflicting a five-inch gash in Yuja's head, Hupp said.

Yuja has largely recovered from the injury, Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom said after the hearing.