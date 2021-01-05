Floyd machete attack brings seven-year prison term

FLOYD — Rogelio Mendez-Ramirez stood in Circuit Court Tuesday and apologized again for slashing his housemate with a machete exactly one year ago.
Mendez-Ramirez, 34, asked for forgiveness for wounding Absolon Ical Yuja late on the night of Jan. 5, 2020. Speaking in Spanish, with a translator relaying his words to Judge Mike Fleenor, Mendez-Ramirez, who is from Guatemala, said Yuja had invited him to drink with him and that he had been dumb to accept the offer – because the other man, a co-worker of Mendez-Ramirez' as the El Charro restaurant in Floyd, frequently insulted him, Mendez-Ramirez said.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Ryan Hupp said that if Mendez-Ramirez had taken his case to a trial, the accused man's own statement to investigators would have been key evidence. As the men drank, Mendez-Ramirez told officers, Yuja called him a bitch and Mendez-Ramirez responded by grabbing a machete and chasing him, Hupp said. A third housemate at the Locust Street residence witnessed Mendez-Ramirez hacking through at Yuja's bedroom door, Hupp added.
Yuja told officers that the door gave way and Mendez-Ramirez hit him once with the blade, inflicting a five-inch gash in Yuja's head, Hupp said.
Yuja has largely recovered from the injury, Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom said after the hearing.
On Tuesday, Mendez-Ramirez pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of malicious wounding. Fleenor imposed a sentence recommended in a plea agreement: that Mendez-Ramirez serve seven years in prison, with another five years to be suspended. Additionally, Mendez-Ramirez must pay $595.30 to cover his victim's out-of-pocket medical costs, Fleenor said – but he has until January 2029 to make the payment, the judge added.
Federal immigration authorities plan to deport Mendez-Ramirez after he serves his sentence, Branscom said.
Mendez-Ramirez, whose first and last name have been spelled several ways in court records as his case went along, spent most of the hearing staring at the floor, sitting with his arms resting on his knees and sighing loudly. The translator and defense attorney Ryan Hamrick of Christiansburg leaned in from the sides whenever the judge asked Mendez-Ramirez a question.
At an earlier hearing in the case, Mendez-Ramirez said that his family in Guatemala was not doing well. On Tuesday, after saying he was sorry for the attack, Mendez-Ramirez said he had lost his wife and missed his small children. "All I have left is God," he said.
Fleenor noted that Mendez-Ramirez received a longer prison term than recommended in state sentencing guidelines and Hupp said that was due to the severity of the attack. Hamrick added that before accepting the plea agreement, his client faced a charge of aggravated malicious wounding, which carried a minimum punishment of 20 years behind bars.