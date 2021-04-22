Floyd man convicted a second time in two-county online solicitation case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Darren Wayne Penrose pleaded guilty and was convicted again Thursday of sending sexually explicit messages to a child, wrapping up the second part of his two-county case.
Penrose, 59, of Floyd, was in the circuit courts of his home county and Montgomery County after propositioning a 13-year-old girl he'd met online – who turned out to be an undercover adult police officer.
In September, Penrose was found guilty of three charges in Floyd County: two counts of using an computer to solicit a minor and one of proposing a sexual act with someone younger than 15. At a Tuesday hearing, he was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with another 10 years suspended, for the Floyd County charges.
On Thursday, Penrose appeared in Montgomery County via a video link from jail and pleaded guilty to a charge of soliciting a child by electronic means.
Judge Mike Fleenor, who presided over the hearings in both counties, imposed another five-year prison term, then suspended all of it. The judge said that he was mindful that Penrose already had time to serve.
All of Penrose's charges came from the same series of events, a 2019 exchange of electronic messages in which Penrose said he wanted to have sex with "Courtney," a girl who told him repeatedly that she was 13. Courtney was actually an online alias for then-Christiansburg police officer Maureen McClanahan, who specialized in Internet crimes against children.
Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom explained Tuesday that Penrose was charged in both counties after investigators determined that he sent some of his messages to Courtney from both locations.
On Thursday, Mary Pettitt, Montgomery County's commonwealth's attorney, said the case started when McClanahan spotted an ad that Penrose posted on Craigslist. It suggested he was looking for a companion and said "I'm very hungry. You have what I need."
McClanahan, in the guise of Courtney, replied to the ad, saying that it made her laugh and asking if Penrose wanted someone to cook for him.
An exchange of banter over several days turned sexual, with Courtney saying she was 13 and Penrose saying he knew he was much older but if she wanted oral sex from an older man, he was ready. When Courtney asked several times if he cared if she was 13, Penrose answered, "Just don't get me in trouble," Pettitt said.
At the Floyd County hearing, Penrose had insisted that he knew Courtney was really a police officer. It was a claim that Fleenor said was hard to believe.
Penrose did not repeat it Thursday, instead saying that he was sorry for the shame and embarrassment that he had brought to his family and employer.
"I can't even express how horrified I am at what I've done. … I deserve the punishment I'm getting," Penrose said.