Floyd man convicted a second time in two-county online solicitation case

Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom explained Tuesday that Penrose was charged in both counties after investigators determined that he sent some of his messages to Courtney from both locations.

On Thursday, Mary Pettitt, Montgomery County's commonwealth's attorney, said the case started when McClanahan spotted an ad that Penrose posted on Craigslist. It suggested he was looking for a companion and said "I'm very hungry. You have what I need."

McClanahan, in the guise of Courtney, replied to the ad, saying that it made her laugh and asking if Penrose wanted someone to cook for him.

An exchange of banter over several days turned sexual, with Courtney saying she was 13 and Penrose saying he knew he was much older but if she wanted oral sex from an older man, he was ready. When Courtney asked several times if he cared if she was 13, Penrose answered, "Just don't get me in trouble," Pettitt said.

At the Floyd County hearing, Penrose had insisted that he knew Courtney was really a police officer. It was a claim that Fleenor said was hard to believe.

Penrose did not repeat it Thursday, instead saying that he was sorry for the shame and embarrassment that he had brought to his family and employer.

"I can't even express how horrified I am at what I've done. … I deserve the punishment I'm getting," Penrose said.

