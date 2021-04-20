Floyd man sentenced to five years for propositioning undercover officer

FLOYD — Darren Wayne Penrose said he was sorry for what he'd done – but insisted he'd known that "Courtney," the 13-year-old girl he was propositioning online, actually was an adult police officer.
That was difficult to believe, Judge Mike Fleenor replied Tuesday, since Penrose had proceeded to send a picture of his penis to the officer.
Penrose's sentencing hearing in Floyd County Circuit Court ended with Fleenor imposing a punishment of 15 years in prison, to be suspended after Penrose, 59, serves five years. In September, the Floyd man was convicted of two charges of using an computer to solicit a minor and one of proposing a sexual act with someone younger than 15.
Penrose will be on supervised probation for 10 years after his release, must register as a sex offender, undergo a psychosexual evaluation, and cannot be around minors without another adult present, Fleenor said. The court will consider whether to limit computer use by Penrose, who worked in information technology, after his release, Fleenor added.
Penrose faces an additional charge in Montgomery County connected to his interactions with the supposed 13-year-old and has a plea hearing there scheduled for Thursday.
Testimony at Tuesday's hearing replayed how in 2019, Penrose exchanged explicit messages with a girl he met online — as well as testimony from relatives who blamed Penrose's behavior on alcohol and said the former church youth leader had recommitted himself to Christian principles with a ministry he'd begun behind bars.
Maureen McClanahan, who for years investigated Internet crimes against children for the Christiansburg Police Department, testified that Penrose got her attention with a Craigslist ad that seemed to seek adult companionship. People who sexually prey on children often use such ads to get the attention of juveniles, said McClanahan, who in February left the Christiansburg department to become an instructor at the National White Collar Crime Center.
McClanahan said that in 2019, she reached out to Penrose in the online guise of a 13-year-old girl named Courtney. Penrose propositioned Courtney for a number of sex acts even after she told him repeatedly that she was 13, McClanahan said.
On July 24, 2019, Penrose instructed Courtney how to masturbate, sent her a picture of his genitals, and discussed meeting in person so they could have sex, McClanahan testified.
On July 25, they exchanged more messages and agreed to meet on Christiansburg's Roanoke Street, McClanahan said. But Penrose did not appear and when McClanahan, as Courtney, messaged from the meeting spot to ask where he was, Penrose replied by asking how many tattoos she had.
McClanahan said that indicated Penrose was somewhere nearby observing her, because it was a hot day and she wore a T-shirt that exposed the tattoos on her arms.
Then on July 30 when investigators interviewed Penrose, he sent another message to Courtney during a pause in the questioning, saying he wanted to perform oral sex on the girl, McClanahan said.
Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Branscom said, "We've found a predator in our midst," adding that Penrose's behavior revealed impulses "that make him a danger to the community."
Branscom noted that Penrose told investigators that as a 23-year-old in Indiana, he had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Penrose told officers that more recently, he often went online to get aroused before having sex with his wife, Branscom added.
Defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg emphasized that Penrose had no prior record of convictions and was sorry for his messages to Courtney.
Penrose's wife of 25 years, Teresa Penrose, testified that though she had not realized it at the time, she now knew that her husband was drinking heavily throughout the time he was sending the messages. She said that the actions were not typical of him.
After his arrest he began leading a worship group in jail and "made a complete turnaround, he's restored himself," Teresa Penrose said
Three other relatives gave similar testimony and Dinah Easterly, Darren Penrose's sister, blamed McClanahan for Penrose's actions.
"I feel like he was lured in by the undercover agent," Easterly said.
But Penrose, who did not testify but made a statement before his sentence was pronounced, said he thanked God for McClanahan and had once wanted to become an officer and do work similar to hers. Penrose said he could not believe the things he had written to her.
Still, Penrose insisted, he had realized during his online exchanges that the person he was communicating with was a police officer, not a child
"Mr. Branscom would have you believe I'm a monster," Penrose said, adding the real situation "couldn't be further from the truth."
Fleenor said that it was hard to believe Penrose when he said he thought he was talking to an adult. The record of the messages was clear, the judge said.
"All people are not all good or all bad," Fleenor said. "We're all in between."