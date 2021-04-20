Floyd man sentenced to five years for propositioning undercover officer

Maureen McClanahan, who for years investigated Internet crimes against children for the Christiansburg Police Department, testified that Penrose got her attention with a Craigslist ad that seemed to seek adult companionship. People who sexually prey on children often use such ads to get the attention of juveniles, said McClanahan, who in February left the Christiansburg department to become an instructor at the National White Collar Crime Center.

McClanahan said that in 2019, she reached out to Penrose in the online guise of a 13-year-old girl named Courtney. Penrose propositioned Courtney for a number of sex acts even after she told him repeatedly that she was 13, McClanahan said.

On July 24, 2019, Penrose instructed Courtney how to masturbate, sent her a picture of his genitals, and discussed meeting in person so they could have sex, McClanahan testified.

On July 25, they exchanged more messages and agreed to meet on Christiansburg's Roanoke Street, McClanahan said. But Penrose did not appear and when McClanahan, as Courtney, messaged from the meeting spot to ask where he was, Penrose replied by asking how many tattoos she had.

McClanahan said that indicated Penrose was somewhere nearby observing her, because it was a hot day and she wore a T-shirt that exposed the tattoos on her arms.