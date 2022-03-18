Former AEP employee sentenced in $1.6 million embezzlement case

A former American Electric Power credit department employee who admitted to embezzling about $1.6 million from the company over 16 years was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to three years in federal prison.

The 36-month sentence applies to both counts to which Gregory Thomas Holland pleaded guilty in 2021 – wire fraud and filing a false tax return. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Holland will be on probation for a year after his release from prison..

Holland, 64, of Moneta, is also required to pay over $1.7 million in restitution costs. He owes AEP more than $510,000; the company’s insurer, the National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, more than $1,106,000; and the International Revenue Service more than $88,000 plus interest.

According to court documents, Holland was employed at AEP for about 35 years. He was responsible for managing AEP’s interests during customer bankruptcies, including filing claims on behalf of AEP as well as processing and collecting customer payments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In 2001, unknown to anyone in the company, Holland opened a personal checking account using AEP’s name and address. He has admitted to depositing hundreds of checks intended for AEP into this account between May 2002 and January 2018.

Holland used the money for numerous personal expenses, including membership dues at the Roanoke Country Club, in addition to house and car payments and clothing purchases.

Holland did not report any of this stolen income to the IRS for tax years 2011 through 2017. The court determined the total loss to AEP customers to be $1,616,591.

AEP investigated the matter when Holland failed to endorse one of those checks and his scheme was discovered.

Holland addressed the court near the end of the hearing, saying he was “very sorry” and “remorseful.”

“I have accepted responsibility for this since day one,” he said. He said he intends to continue to work with his psychiatrist to better understand his actions.

His attorney, John Lichtenstein, said Holland has repaid $300,000 of what he owes to AEP. He said Holland presented two-thirds of that amount on the morning of his sentencing hearing and remains committed to paying restitution costs “out of pocket.”

Lichtenstein asked Judge James Jones to consider Holland’s willingness to cooperate with investigators and the court before sentencing him.

But Jones said that the facts of the case were “clear.” The judge said that the crime was “serious,” and “not a spur-of-the-moment thing.” He noted that it was “hidden from everyone except the defendant” and “discovered, really, by accident.”

Jones also said that “it’s clear that, unlike some embezzlement cases,” Holland was “not in dire straits financially,” and that the embezzled money was “used to better his lifestyle.”

He called Holland “a good person who has done a very bad thing,” and said that Holland did indeed show remorse for his actions. But the judge had “to impose just punishment” and decided that Holland’s actions were “simply not susceptible” to anything except incarceration.

Holland was told to self-report to the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina, a minimum security facility, no later than May 22, the day after his youngest son’s wedding.