Former Alleghany County teacher, coach gets five years in prison for sex acts with students

COVINGTON — Gavin Andrew Haynes, an Alleghany County gym teacher and coach charged with sexually preying on students for a decade, was once so popular that a police officer found him parked on a dead-end road late at night with a 16-year-old girl — and let him go.

And the girl’s parents not only knew what Haynes was doing but hid his car in their garage when he came to visit their daughter, and eventually took him on vacations with the family.

These were some of the scenarios described Monday in a three-hour sentencing hearing that left Haynes, 36, with five years to serve in prison, and another 19 years of suspended prison time that can be reimposed if Haynes commits other offenses during the 40 years that follow his release.

Judge Edward Stein said that he would have ordered the former teacher to spend more years behind bars but for a plea agreement that capped Haynes’ active sentence at five years.

“Mr. Haynes, let me make this very clear to you: You are a predator,” Stein said at the close of the hearing in Alleghany County Circuit Court.

Haynes, who taught at Alleghany County High School and held an assortment of coaching positions before becoming the head baseball coach, was arrested January on 31 charges of committing indecent acts with children. Prosecutors said that the charges involved four victims and offenses that occurred during a 10-year period ranging from propositions to actual sex acts.

In August, Haynes entered guilty pleas to eight of the charges and the rest were dropped.

On Monday, two of Haynes’ victims testified, as did Haynes himself, several of his relatives, and a counselor who performed a sexual-psychological evaluation.

The Roanoke Times is not identifying the victims.

One woman said that she had been a cheerleader at the high school and that Haynes was so admired in the community that when he told her he loved her, she felt fortunate to be chosen. The woman said that she was 16 and Haynes was 24 when their sexual relationship began, and that it continued until she was 20 or 21 — with her parents’ knowledge and approval.

The woman said that when Haynes came to her house, her parents would put his car in their garage so no one would see it. She said that when a police officer found her with Haynes, there was no trouble.

Haynes had her meet him in numerous locations around the school and its athletic facilities, took her on drives out of town so they could have sex, and even discussed the names for the children that he said he wanted her to have with him, she said.

The woman said the time with Haynes damaged her sense of self to the point that she eventually tried to kill herself.

“I tried to finish what Gavin Haynes started,” she said.

She said that it took years to rebuild herself and find the strength to report Haynes. She said that what prompted her to go to authorities was hearing about other girls Haynes molested — and also becoming a teacher herself, and looking at her students and thinking about the same thing happening to them.

The second victim said that she worked with the basketball team when Haynes was a coach and that he would kiss and grope her in the athletic laundry room and in his classroom before practices. She said that years later that she would be appalled when she encountered Haynes in the community and he would smirk and ask how she was.

“You took a piece of my childhood and I can never get it back,” the woman said.

Haynes’ relatives said that he was a changed man since his arrest. His uncle, Thomas Dobbs, said that Haynes seemed to have matured and that he no longer socialized much — and also had received hundreds of death threats, Dobbs said.

Jennie Sitman, a licensed counselor who evalued Haynes, said that she did not think he was likely to offend again. But Sitman also said that Haynes did not seem to be fully truthful in describing his actions, which she said was typical of sex offenders.

Taking the witness stand himself, Haynes disputed some of the acts that Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Gardner said he committed, though she pointed out that they all were listed in the description of his offenses read before he pleaded guilty in August.

Haynes said that he knew he had abused his power with the schools and was sorry for what he had done, but said that he did not understand why he had done what he did.

Of his actions with the first victim, Haynes described it as an “OK’d by her parents type of thing” and said that he had only been “together with her” at her parents’ home.

“I guess you get caught up in the moment sometimes,” Haynes said.

Haynes and his attorney, Brittany Gordon, of Roanoke, asked for a suspended sentence that would allow him to immediately enter a sex offender counseling program.

Haynes said that not being able to coach or teach was a terrible loss and that he feared being separated from his own young son, of whom he shares custody with his ex-wife.

Gardner said there needed to be punishment for what Haynes did. “Parents don’t send their daughters to school so they can be seduced by their teachers,” she said.

Stein scoffed at Haynes’ and Gordon’s assertions that the actions with the first victim could be excused to some degree because her parents and a police officer had not stopped them.

“You went to four years of college to be a teacher … I am quite confident that in all that training, someone mentioned to you you can’t have sex with a student,” Stein said.

The judge said that in pleading guilty, Haynes had limited his liability but not necessarily accepted responsibility. Stein said that Haynes’ statements at the hearing, which included denying a kiss with one victim that he had described in detail in a psychological report — and said was initiated by the student — did not demonstrate remorse for his actions.

Stein said it was reprehensible that the adults who knew about Haynes’ relationship with his first victim had not turned him in, because it allowed the other girls to be hurt.

Stein said that after Haynes’ release from prison, he will be banned from school properties or anywhere children congregate, that he can have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 who is not related to him, that he cannot contact his victims, and that he must wear a GPS tracking device throughout the time of his probation.

Additionally, Haynes will be listed on Virginia’s Sex Offender Registry.

After pronouncing the sentence, Stein declared a recess and left the courtroom. Haynes sat slumped over, his head resting on the defense table. About 16 relatives and friends stood at the spectator benches nearest to him.

On the other side of the courtroom, the two victims who testified and their supporters filed out.

Speaking after the hearing, Gardner said that the victims had approved the plea deal and were pleased with Haynes’ punishment.

“Nothing was done about this for a long time,” Gardner said. “And now something has been done.”