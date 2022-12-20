Former Buena Vista police chief arrested, charged with misusing public funds

BUENA VISTA — The former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested Friday on a charge of misusing public assets, Virginia State Police announced Tuesday.

Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, is scheduled to appear in the city's circuit court on Jan. 6 to advise the court about who his attorney will be or to have a lawyer appointed.

State police offered no details about the felony charge against the former chief. Sgt. Richard Garletts said that the investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia code section under which Hartman was charged discusses misuse of public money or money over which an official has custody. Conviction is punishable by a prison term of two to 10 years, and a fine of up to $100,000.

Giles County Commonwealth's Attorney Bobby Lilly has been named as a special prosecutor in Hartman's case.

The Buena Vista Police Department presently has an acting police chief, David Clements, overseeing what is presented on the department's website as a force of 16 officers, including two auxiliary officers and two chaplains.

Hartman was released on a secured bond, state police said.