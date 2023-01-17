Former CEO of Roanoke-area credit union pleads guilty to misuse of funds

The former CEO of a Roanoke Valley credit union has admitted that she used a business credit card and Amazon account to make personal purchases of running shoes, tickets for sporting events and other items.

Kelly Givens, 37, of Salem, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of misapplication of more than $1,000 in funds from the FedStar Federal Credit Union.

Starting in 2016, Givens was CEO of the credit union, which has branches in Roanoke and Salem, according to a news release Monday from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Between 2018 and 2020 she used a FedStar credit card and FedStar business Amazon account for personal purchases totaling more than $12,000, court records state.

Among the personal items were a purchase from a photography store, running shoes, hiking shoes, tickets for sporting events, a patio umbrella, a smart television and an i-pod.

As part of an effort to conceal her thefts, Givens provided false information to FedStar’s Board of Directors and the National Credit Union Administration, U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said in the news release.

Her guilty plea to what's called an information came after she waived her right to be indicted. At sentencing, Givens will face a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This story will be updated.