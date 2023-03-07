CHRISTIANSBURG — Roanoke County police officers noticed something odd in 2021 — many of the vehicles they pulled over had false temporary tags. And the tags all seemed to track back to Car Plug, a used-car dealer in Christiansburg.

What investigators eventually discovered, a prosecutor said Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, was that from April to October 2021, Car Plug reported selling 98 vehicles — but printed out more than 800 temporary tags.

Gerald Maurice Carper Jr., the 39-year-old Roanoke man who owned and operated Car Plug, entered a string of guilty pleas at Tuesday's hearing and was convicted of 17 felonies and 38 misdemeanors. All involved improper use of temporary license plates, creating false inspection stickers, or otherwise falsifying or failing to keep required records.

Judge Robert Turk imposed a sentence recommended in a plea agreement: a total prison term of five years plus a 12-month jail term, all to be suspended for five years as long as Carper avoided further trouble. There also was a $100 fine.

Carper's license to sell vehicles had already been stripped by the state, Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen said.

Carper said little in court besides answering the judge's standard questions and repeating the word "guilty." His attorney, Gregory Phillips of Salem, told Turk that Jensen had accurately summarized the case against his client.

According to Jensen, a state licensing board inspection triggered by the Roanoke County officers' reports found that Carper, who said he mostly sold vehicles he purchased through auctions, could not produce the records that dealers are mandated to keep.

Investigators found that when Carper issued temporary tags, the Vehicle Identification Numbers that he listed could not be found in state or national databases of vehicle information, Jensen said.

Investigators were told by a witness that Carper offered to sell temporary tags to anyone who wanted them — though he said that since he mostly sold to other vehicle sellers, he was just trying to help them make money, Jensen said.

A buyer's complaint to the Virginia State Police led to the discovery of a false inspection sticker on a vehicle that came from Car Plug, then more false inspection stickers on vehicles on the Car Plug lot. Carper told an officer that he did not know anything was wrong with the inspection stickers, Jensen said.

Carper was said to have claimed that he made the inspection stickers himself. An officer reported that he thought he saw a stack of blank inspection stickers on Carper's desk, Jensen said.

Carper's felony convictions were all for falsifying vehicle registration information. Misdemeanor convictions included 17 charges involving missing records, 17 counts of misusing temporary plates, three counts related to imitation inspection stickers, and one of failing to have a vehicle inspected.