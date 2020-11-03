Former Christiansburg police officer charged after child pornography investigation

Former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens was in jail Tuesday facing child pornography charges.

Havens, 25, of Christiansburg, was arrested Thursday on two charges of possessing child pornography, two charges of reproducing child pornography, and one charge of distributing child pornography. He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail and has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday in the county's Circuit Court.

According to search warrants and a statement issued by Christiansburg police in July, the town fired Havens and requested a Virginia State Police investigation in June after receiving a tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. The task force had in turn been alerted by Twitter, which spotted a May 20 online conversation about pictures of children engaged in sex-related activity or poses.

Search warrants said that a Twitter user who described work as a police officer sent the pictures to another user, then said that they were of a 14- and 15-year-old. The Twitter user who sent the pictures had at other times sent pictures of a man in uniform. That man was identified as Havens, search warrants said.