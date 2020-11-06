Former Christiansburg police officer facing child porn charges gets bond

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Special prosecutor Cynthia Paoletta of the Virginia Attorney General's Office said that she opposed granting bond over concerns that Havens might resume activities involving child pornography.

Paoletta said that Havens told investigators that he had started viewing child pornography while in the military, then resumed it more recently after having marital problems. The prosecutor said Havens said that he liked providing child pornography to others for their enjoyment.

However, Paoletta added, investigators also found that Havens kept images of children involved in sexual activity on his phone and on a computer. She said six images of child pornography were found on the phone and another 38 on a computer.

Turk set a $25,000 secured bond for Havens and set conditions that included not having a cellphone, not using the Internet for anything other than college classes that he takes online, and allowing law enforcement officers to examine his computer at any time. Also, Havens cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, the judge said.

And Havens will be tested for drugs and alcohol at least every two weeks and cannot leave Virginia without the court's permission, Turk added.

Attorneys said they were not certain yet if the case could be resolved in a plea agreement or if it would go to trial, and Turk set another hearing for Jan. 5 to review the case.

