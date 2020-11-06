Former Christiansburg police officer facing child porn charges gets bond

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former Christiansburg police officer may go free on bond as he waits for child pornography charges to be resolved, a judge said Friday.
Ethan Michael Havens, 25, was charged last week with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of reproducing child pornography, and one count of distributing child pornography. His arrest followed a tip in May from Twitter that a user was sending child pornography, then the town police department dismissing him and an investigation by Virginia State Police.
In Montgomery County Circuit Court Friday for a bond hearing, Havens' attorney, Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg, said Havens would abide by any conditions that Judge Robert Turk set for his release. The former officer was jailed after his arrest, but wanted to be freed to go live with his wife in Wythe County, Rhodes said.
Family members told the judge that Havens grew up in Bland County, entered the military after high school, and was injured in a Humvee accident at Fort Benning, in Georgia. Rhodes submitted letters from a psychiatrist who is treating Havens for problems linked to the accident, and from Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey, who said Havens' family has a good reputation in the community and that he thought Havens would obey any restrictions Turk imposed.
Havens had joined the Christiansburg Police Department in December 2017 and had no prior disciplinary record before being fired, the town said in July.
Support Local Journalism
Special prosecutor Cynthia Paoletta of the Virginia Attorney General's Office said that she opposed granting bond over concerns that Havens might resume activities involving child pornography.
Paoletta said that Havens told investigators that he had started viewing child pornography while in the military, then resumed it more recently after having marital problems. The prosecutor said Havens said that he liked providing child pornography to others for their enjoyment.
However, Paoletta added, investigators also found that Havens kept images of children involved in sexual activity on his phone and on a computer. She said six images of child pornography were found on the phone and another 38 on a computer.
Turk set a $25,000 secured bond for Havens and set conditions that included not having a cellphone, not using the Internet for anything other than college classes that he takes online, and allowing law enforcement officers to examine his computer at any time. Also, Havens cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, the judge said.
And Havens will be tested for drugs and alcohol at least every two weeks and cannot leave Virginia without the court's permission, Turk added.
Attorneys said they were not certain yet if the case could be resolved in a plea agreement or if it would go to trial, and Turk set another hearing for Jan. 5 to review the case.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.