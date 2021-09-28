Former Christiansburg police officer sentenced to serve 3 years for child pornography charges

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three charges of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.
The Wythe County resident was fired from the town department last year after Twitter notified a law enforcement group about possible child porn. He was arrested after a Virginia State Police investigation.
Support Local Journalism
On Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Havens was sentenced to 40 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves three years.
Judge Robert Turk said that Havens will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release.
This story will be updated.
Locations
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.