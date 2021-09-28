 Skip to main content
Former Christiansburg police officer sentenced to serve 3 years for child pornography charges
Former Christiansburg police officer sentenced to serve 3 years for child pornography charges

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Christiansburg police officer Ethan Michael Havens, 26, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three charges of distributing child pornography and two counts of possessing child pornography.

The Wythe County resident was fired from the town department last year after Twitter notified a law enforcement group about possible child porn. He was arrested after a Virginia State Police investigation.

On Tuesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Havens was sentenced to 40 years in prison, to be suspended after he serves three years.

Judge Robert Turk said that Havens will be supervised by the probation office for five years after his release.

This story will be updated.

