Former Christiansburg police officer set for plea in child pornography case — maybe

A plea hearing on child pornography charges has been scheduled for a former Christiansburg police officer — but for now, it is just a calendar entry, his attorney said.

Ethan Michael Havens, 26, was named almost a year ago as the subject of an investigation into child pornography distribution. A town police officer since December 2017, Havens was fired July 7, with town officials saying his alleged acts "shocked and outraged" them and would not be tolerated.

In October, Havens was arrested and charged with two counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of reproducing child pornography, and one count of distributing child pornography. After Havens was released on bond in November, to reside in Wythe County while awaiting trial, his case lingered in Montgomery County Circuit Court. There were several hearings scheduled to review the status of the case or set a time frame for the next step.

That is what essentially occurred again this week. Havens was to be in court Tuesday for another scheduling hearing, but the session disappeared from the docket and was replaced by a plea hearing set for Aug. 10. Defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg described the hearing as a "possible plea" and said that any agreement would have to be worked out.