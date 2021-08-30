Former church leader's child porn charges go to Giles County grand jury

PEARISBURG — Child pornography charges filed against a former Giles County church youth group leader will go to a grand jury, a judge ruled Monday.

Justin Elliott Graves, 32, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Giles County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and Judge Stephanie Murray Shortt said that she would send five felony charges of soliciting a child to appear in a pornographic image and five misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on to a grand jury. The grand jury will decide if Graves should be tried in the county's circuit court.

Monday's hearing lasted just minutes, with Graves attending through a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail. Defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg said that he had discussed the process with Graves and that they agreed to stipulate that the evidence was sufficient to send the charges on.

At a bond hearing after Graves' arrest in May, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Anthony Needham said that Graves used his position as a volunteer youth group leader at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead to groom young men. Needham said that Graves asked a boy in his group for pictures of the boy's penis, calling it a "trust-building exercise," then during a youth group trip to South Carolina tried to put his hands down the boy's pants.