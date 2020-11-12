Former Craig County high school student sues federal government, alleging misconduct at health clinic

A medical malpractice lawsuit accuses a male nurse practitioner formerly based at an area high school of fondling the breast of a female student during an exam in 2017.

The now-former student is seeking compensation for trauma, physical anguish and emotional distress from the federal government, which the suit says operated the clinic at Craig County High School.

The nurse practitioner is no longer working at the school-based clinic, the Craig County Wellness Center, said Ashley Trainque, medical site manager at the clinic. He is not being named in The Roanoke Times because he is not named as a defendant in the suit now pending in Roanoke federal court.

In addition, online court records do not show that he was charged with a crime over the alleged incident. He still holds a valid Virginia medical license, according to online records of the Virginia Department of Health Professions.

The student stepped into a room with the nurse practitioner for a sports physical in May 2018, the suit said. In addition to touching her breast, he touched the student's spine for an unusually long time but did no other procedures that had often occurred during other sports physicals the student had undergone, the suit said.