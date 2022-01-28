Former Del. Yost scheduled for plea in embezzlement case

Joseph Ryan Yost, the former New River Valley delegate charged with embezzling from the Giles County Historical Society, has a plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 16.

The hearing in the county's circuit court indicates a swift end to a case that only became public on Jan. 12 but which bubbled through the county rumor mill for months.

Yost, 35, of Pearisburg, was a history buff who in 2014 became executive director of the historical society, a part-time position. According to a search warrant, Virginia State Police launched an investigation in April 2021 after the historical society's board of directors found that money had been withdrawn from the society's bank account without the board's authorization.

On Jan. 11, a grand jury returned direct indictments charging Yost with four counts of embezzlement. The indictments were unsealed the next day after Yost was arrested.

On Friday, Yost's attorney Chris Tuck of Blacksburg said he had no comment on the case or the upcoming hearing.

Yost, a Republican, served in the House of Delegates from 2012 to 2018. He represented the 12th District that covers Giles County, parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties, and Radford.

