Former employee of Roanoke County night vision plant admits violation in federal court

An ex-employee of a factory that manufactures night vision equipment in Roanoke County pleaded guilty Tuesday to transporting stolen units across state lines.

Steven David Rosine, 47, of Troutville agreed to pay $170,777 to make amends and apologized through his attorney. He could get up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in January in Roanoke federal court.

Rosine said during an afternoon videoconference with Judge Elizabeth Dillon that “I am guilty because I took items of great value that were not mine” and sold and transported them. He did not elaborate.

Federal prosecutors did not charge Rosine with theft, but with interstate transportation of stolen property, specifically night vision optical devices and image intensifier tubes with both civilian and military uses. There were 22 transfers to individuals in 17 states between July 2016 through December 2018 for amounts that ranged from $475 to $7,600, the charge said. He pleaded guilty to a single transportation count.

Rosine was fired in February 2019, according to Elbit Systems of America, which bought the night vision plant from Harris Corp., the owner at the time Rosine was there. Elbit said it had no comment on the case, nor did it release the position Rosine held.

Rosine is “deeply sorry” for his actions, his attorney, Rob Dean, told the judge.

