Former Hokie Isimemen Etute demonstrates fatal attack for jury, denies hurtful intent

CHRISTIANSBURG — Isimemen David Etute on Thursday reenacted the punches and kicks that he said he inflicted on Jerry Paul Smith, but insisted to jurors that he never meant to seriously harm anyone.

The former Hokie linebacker’s trial for second-degree murder, scheduled to last two days in Montgomery County Circuit Court, will continue Friday. There are a few more witnesses to present, defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford said as Thursday’s session ended. Then will come jury instructions and closing arguments, and the jury will weigh Etute’s innocence or guilt.

The defense has pushed for jurors to blame Smith for his own slaying, relentlessly painting him as a sexual predator who deceived the younger Etute into thinking that Smith was a woman, and terrified the much larger man to the point that Etute delivered a flurry of blows in what he thought was self-defense — “the only thing he reasonably could do … to ensure he got out of Jerry Smith’s apartment alive,” Turk said in his opening statement Wednesday.

The trial’s second day mostly reiterated a scenario already outlined for jurors about Smith and Etute’s interactions last year: that Smith, a 40-year-old gay man, presented himself as a young woman online; that in April 2021 he matched on Tinder with Etute, then 18, and performed oral sex with him in an encounter that left Etute thinking he had been with a woman; that Etute’s friends chided that he might have had sex with a man; and that Etute returned to Smith’s Blacksburg apartment on May 31, determined to discover the true identity of his hookup partner.

On Thursday, Etute, now 19, took the witness stand to explain directly to jurors what happened next.

Jurors already had watched a video of Etute being questioned last year by Blacksburg police officers. Etute admitted Thursday that he was telling a different story in court, probably most significantly in his explanation of why he started hitting Smith.

In both accounts, Etute said that on May 31, he went to the downtown Blacksburg apartment where about six weeks before he had visited the person he met on Tinder. That person used the name ‘Angie Renee’ and had kept the residence dark and face covered, saying employment as an emergency room doctor compelled secrecy and discretion.

Etute was accompanied to the May 31 meeting by two other then-members of Tech’s football team, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson. They waited in the apartment building’s hallway as he entered Angie’s apartment.

“If it was a man, I was just going to run out,” Etute said in court.

Etute said that as before, the apartment resident’s face was concealed. He said that in the darkened bedroom he asked for intercourse. In response, the person pulled of clothing, exposing bare buttocks, and got on all fours on the bed. Etute said he groped the person in front of him. It didn’t feel right, he said.

Etute said he pulled off the person’s sweatshirt hood, and, using a phone’s flashlight to take a closer look, saw facial hair.

“I saw that it was a man … I felt violated. I was just shocked and in disbelief that someone had tricked me and lied to me,” Etute told jurors.

In the police interview video, Etute told officers, “It was a man so I just hit him a couple times.”

In his testimony Thursday, Etute said that as he stood beside the bed and tried to process the shock of seeing Smith as a man, he asked him, “Why didn’t you tell me …”

Smith responded with “a little chuckle,” Etute said.

Then Smith grabbed at Etute’s crotch with his left hand and seemed to reach with his right hand for something over the side of the bed, Etute testified.

Etute said he immediately imagined that Smith was reaching for a gun, and backhanded him across the face with his fist. Smith swung back at him, Etute said, and continued reaching toward the side of the bed.

“I didn’t want to get shot,” Etute told jurors.

Etute said he punched Smith on the right side of Smith’s face and Smith fell to the ground, still reaching for something. “That’s when I punched him three more times,” Etute said.

Etute said he remembered kicking Smith once in the face as he stepped over him to leave — “to keep him down and to buy me enough time to run out of the apartment before he could shoot me,” Etute said.

Smith still was making sounds when he left, Etute said.

Asked by Turk if he thought he had seriously injured the other man, Etute said no. “I just thought I bruised him up a little,” he replied.

When police told him that Smith died, “Honestly, I was destroyed,” Etute said. “… I was upset with myself even, because I never intended to harm anyone.”

On cross-examination, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen asked Etute if he had said anything during to police last year about seeing Smith reach for something. Etute said that he had not.

Etute said he never saw a gun or ammunition, or what Smith might have reached for.

Etute volunteered to show jurors how Smith continued reaching while lying on the ground, stretching out on the courtroom floor himself and partially sitting up. Etute then replayed his own actions, leaning down to show how he hit Smith three times while he was down, then using a tissue box as a stand-in for Smith’s head to show how he delivered a kick while stepping over him.

Jurors stood and craned their necks to get a better view of Etute’s demonstration.

Returning to the witness stand, Etute explained how Smith had twisted and fallen from the bed after being hit by tumbling out of his chair and sprawling on the floor again.

Repeatedly, Etute said that he had panicked when he saw Smith reach for something — and that he thought Smith must have panicked as well, to take a swing at him.

Etute acknowledged that when he spoke to police, he described Smith trying to “swat” at him, and had used a different gesture than the one he used in court on Thursday to depict Smith punching.

One facet of the trial likely to emerge on Friday is a still-undecided pretrial defense motion that seeks to undo, for this case, Virginia’s ban on using “gay panic” as a defense.

Gay panic refers to claiming, in court, that the reaction to finding out someone else’s sexual orientation or gender identity justifies violent acts. Virginia’s General Assembly last year passed a measure saying juries could not consider such reactions as legitimate justification.

Etute’s defense team argued that since the law did not take effect until July 1, after Smith’s death, it should not apply.

Presiding Judge Mike Fleenor said at an earlier hearing that he will have to rule on the motion before jury instructions are given.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.