Former Lynchburg police chief among two dead after shooting

LYNCHBURG — A former city police chief was one of two people who died following a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, was pronounced dead at the scene after Lynchburg police responded at 8:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of Golf Park Drive for a report of shots fired.

Gloria Robertson, 88, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead there.

Calvin Robertson was an officer with the Lynchburg Police Department from August 1955 through June 1987 and served as city police chief from October 1981 until his retirement in 1987, the police department said in a news release.

No suspects are being sought, and there is no threat to the community, the release said. The shooting briefly placed Perrymont Elementary School on lockdown.

The investigation remains ongoing.