Former Montgomery County schools cadet instructor charged with sex assaults on students

CHRISTIANSBURG — A former instructor in cadet programs at two Montgomery County high schools is charged with sexually attacking two students last year.

A brief description of the accusations came during a Wednesday bond hearing in the county's circuit court, where James Michael Hodge, 43, of Dublin, asked to be released from jail pending resolution of charges.

Hodge, who no longer works for the schools, appeared by a video link from the Western Virginia Regional Jail. He is charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim aged 13 or 14, and one misdemeanor count of assault and battery.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Obenshain opposed setting a bond, saying that Hodge is accused of using his position with the schools to abuse two students.

But after hearing from Obenshain and defense attorney Emmette Pilgreen IV of Roanoke, Judge Mike Fleenor agreed that Hodge could leave jail if he posted a $20,000 secured bond. The judge said that while Hodge is awaiting trial, he can have no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than 18 and cannot go on school property in either Montgomery or Pulaski counties.

A spokeswoman with Montgomery County Public Schools did not immediately reply Wednesday to a request for Hodge's dates of employment with the school system.

Pilgreen said Hodge was a sergeant in the U.S. Army when he was honorably discharged. He became an instructor at the cadet programs at Auburn and Eastern Montgomery high schools, Pilgreen said.

Obenshain did not say specify which program was attended by the students who Hodge is charged with attacking. He also did not describe any details of the attacks.

It also was unclear exactly when the attacks occurred – court records showed the offense date for all charges as Jan. 11 of this year, but when the judge asked when the assaults happened, Obenshain said they were in 2021.

Pilgreen said that Hodge had lived in Blacksburg with his family but moved relatively recently to Pulaski County. Hodge will live there while out on bond, Pilgreen said. He has been working at a non-school job, Pilgreen said.

The attorney said that Hodge's only prior offense was a misdemeanor bad check conviction from about 20 years ago.

Fleenor said the next hearing in the case will occur on March 10, when attorneys are to set a schedule for resolving the charges.

