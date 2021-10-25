Former New River Valley Regional Jail guard charged with bringing drugs to inmate

PULASKI — A former officer at the New River Valley Regional Jail is charged with trying to bring three types of drugs to a prisoner.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lilly Ann Caudill of Radford was arrested Friday on counts of attempted delivery of methamphetamine, of buprenorphine, and of marijuana, all to an inmate. Caudill, whose age was not immediately available, is scheduled to appear Nov. 8 in Pulaski County Circuit Court to seek to have an attorney appointed to defend her against the three charges.

Caudill brought drugs and controlled substances to an inmate at the New River Valley Regional Jail, which is located in Dublin, according to a search warrant. Superintendent Greg Winston was traveling Monday and not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, when a Pulaski County grand jury indicted Caudill, Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith said that he also was asking the grand jury to approve charges against the inmate. As of Monday, no charges against a prisoner named in a search warrant were listed in online court records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.