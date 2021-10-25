Former New River Valley Regional Jail guard charged with trying to bring drugs to inmate

PULASKI — A former officer at the New River Valley Regional Jail is charged with trying to bring drugs to a prisoner.

Lilly Ann Caudill, 24, of Radford, was arrested Friday on counts of attempted delivery of methamphetamine, of marijuana, and of buprenorphine and naloxone, all to an inmate. Caudill was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear Nov. 8 in Pulaski County Circuit Court to seek to have an attorney appointed to defend her against the three charges.

The prisoner identified as part of the drug investigation is Joseph Marcus Belton, 22, who also was charged this month with three counts of drug possession and one of bribery. He has a Circuit Court hearing set for Nov. 1, also to have an attorney appointed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jail Superintendent Greg Winston said Monday that charges against Caudill and Belton came after administrators were told the two were involved in an unprofessional, personal relationship at the jail, which is located in Dublin. There is no evidence that the relationship was sexual, Winston added.

Investigators learned that Caudill was planning to bring contraband to Belton, then interrupted the delivery and seized the drugs, Winston said.

Caudill was fired at that point, Winston said.