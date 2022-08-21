Former New River Valley Regional Jail guard convicted of trying to bring drugs to inmate

A former New River Valley Regional Jail officer who tried to bring in drugs was spared becoming an inmate herself in a plea agreement approved last week in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Lilly Ann Caudill, 25, of Radford, entered no contest pleas Monday to three felony charges involving delivery to a prisoner of methamphetamine, marijuana, and buprenorphine and naloxone. Judge Brad Finch accepted a plea agreement’s recommendation of three 10-year prison terms, all to run concurrently and all to be suspended for 10 years as long as Caudill stays out of further trouble.

Besides the suspended prison terms, Caudill is to be supervised by the probation office for three years, Finch said.

After the hearing, defense attorney Dave Rhodes of Christiansburg emphasized that while Caudill attempted to deliver drugs, none of the substances actually made it into the regional jail. Small amounts of the drugs were found in Caudill’s car after authorities were alerted, Rhodes said. Caudill then cooperated with investigators, Rhodes said.

When the corrections officer was indicted last year, then-jail Superintendent Greg Winston said that Caudill’s employment began at the start of 2020 and lasted until the drugs were found and she was fired in June 2021.

At the time Caudill was dismissed, she had been in training and was volunteering to work an overtime shift at the jail, Winston said.

Rhodes said after last week’s hearing that Caudill “allowed herself to kind of get involved in a little bit of a relationship, a friendly relationship” with inmate Joseph Marcus Belton, 23, of Austinville, and was talked into trying to bring drugs to Belton.

“She understands that she made a very, very bad decision,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes seconded a statement last year from Winston that there was no indication that Caudill and Belton’s relationship was sexual.

Now, with convictions and sentencing behind her, Caudill is “very apologetic and trying to move on with her life,” Rhodes said.

For his role, Belton was found guilty of three charges related to drugs and one tied to bribery. He was sentenced earlier this month to serve an additional three months behind bars, with more time suspended.