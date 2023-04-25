PULASKI — A former Pulaski County sheriff's deputy whose erratic driving prompted his on-duty arrest was convicted Tuesday of a reduced charge.

More than a year after he was charged, Lemmie L. Sanders III, 36, of Christiansburg, appeared in Pulaski County General District Court with his attorney, Clinton Kegley of Wytheville.

Kegley said that he and special prosecutor Patrick White, the commonwealth's attorney for Bland County, had reached an agreement to amend the charge against Sanders from driving while intoxicated, first offense, to reckless driving. Kegley said that Sanders agreed the evidence was sufficient for a conviction on the lesser offense.

Judge Louis Campbell, who was appointed to the case after the county's regular judges recused themselves, found Sanders guilty of reckless driving and imposed a sentence recommended in the agreement: a 90-day jail sentence, with the entire term suspended, a $1,000 fine, and a requirement that Sanders complete the VASAP program during the next year.

The hearing ended a case that began on Christmas Eve 2021, when the sheriff's office got a 911 call about Sanders' driving. The sheriff's office asked Virginia State Police to step in, and a trooper found Sanders' vehicle in Fairlawn, where it had hit a curb and sustained minor damage, according to a 2021 account from state police.

Shortly after the incident, Sanders was no longer employed by the sheriff's office, Sheriff Mike Worrell wrote in an email Tuesday. The sheriff had no other comment on the case.

Sanders earlier was an officer for the Pulaski and Radford police departments. In 2009 in Radford, he rescued a family from a house fire.

After Tuesday's hearing, White called the former officer's punishment "heavier on one side, lighter on the other" compared to other intoxicated driving cases.

White said that some of the factors he considered before amending the charge to reckless driving were that Sanders had received some substance abuse treatment while the case was pending, that this was his first offense, and that he would continue to have a jail sentence of up to 90 days hanging over him if he got in other trouble during the next year.

With the $1,000 fine, "that's a heavier sentence, even in a suspended form, than … my typical offer would be," White said.