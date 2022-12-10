Former Radford police captain charged with felony improper communication involving child

RADFORD — A veteran Radford police captain who left the city department abruptly in September has now been charged with a felony involving communications with a minor.

Former officer Christopher L. Caldwell, 47, of Pulaski turned himself in to Virginia State Police on Saturday, state police announced. He was released on bond.

Caldwell was a member of the Radford force for more than two decades and left as a member of its top leadership.

Caldwell's arrest was announced in simultaneous statements Saturday evening from state police and Radford police. The arrest followed a state police investigation, launched in early September at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, state police said.

The city police statement said that the Radford department learned of the state police action on Sept. 4. Two days later, Caldwell was told about the investigation and that he would be placed on administrative leave pending its outcome, the city statement said.

"Within minutes of being placed on leave, Captain Caldwell submitted his resignation of employment from the Radford City Police Department," the Radford statement said.

The Radford department cooperated fully with the state police investigation, the city statement said.

The charge of using a device to solicit a minor refers to communications regarding pornographic images sent between an adult and minor, or sexual acts involving a minor.

There was no immediate confirmation of which court would handle the charge against Caldwell. But statements made in September by state police and by Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith indicated the investigation was in Pulaski County and was overseen by a special prosecutor, Nate Green, commonwealth’s attorney of Williamsburg and James City County.

Saturday's Radford police statement included Chief Jeff Dodson expressing the department's disappointment about Caldwell's arrest.

"The charge and allegations against him, if proven true in a court of law, are abhorrent and reprehensible,” the chief said.

“These accusations against a former employee in no way reflect the professionalism and high standards of the Radford City Police Department," Dodson continued. "All staff with the Radford City Police Department hold each other to a very high standard and know that if we break the law, we will be held accountable, and those who are willing to tarnish their badge, their oath of office, and the law enforcement code of ethics no longer deserve to wear the badge.”

Dodson said that city police "will continue to serve at the highest levels and ensure that Radford continues to be a safe community for all despite the actions of a former employee.”

In a separate email that Dodson sent to city officials earlier Saturday, the chief asked that city officials refer any outside questions about the case to him and to remember that "real people and families have been forever impacted because of this crime."

Dodson asked officials to be considerate and "do the right thing when approached by those persons looking to solicit information from you in this matter."