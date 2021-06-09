Former Roanoke church employee sentenced to prison for embezzlement, must repay $195K

Clemens did offer her a window of hope framed by incentive, telling her that if she is able to pay off at least $100,000 of the restitution while still in custody, he will consider reducing her sentence by one year.

In the time since Krohmer entered her plea in September 2019, and has been free on bond, she has paid $11,170 toward the restitution, money she said she earned by doing cleaning work.

At Wednesday's hearing, Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Donald Wolthuis said that in her capacity as church secretary, Krohmer had employed at least three methods of theft: using the church credit card to make personal purchases; writing unauthorized checks disguised as legitimate church expenses; and altering payroll checks, often by leaving space on her own $823 biweekly paycheck so that she could later increase their amounts by $1,000, or sometimes $2,000.

Much of the money taken appears to have gone toward paying Krohmer's monthly utilities and bills, subscription services, and general purchases, Wolthuis said: "Hundreds and hundreds of transactions ... hundreds of conscious acts."

He called as a witness James Sholes, a member of the 100-year-old church and the chairman of its administrative board, who began looking into the financial issues in 2018 after falsified payroll checks were discovered.