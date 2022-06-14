Former Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey denied release, faces prison and restitution

Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. faces a possible penalty of 22 to 57 months in prison when sentenced later this summer for financial crimes that cast him out of office in March.

How much time he might spend behind bars and an estimate of the size of his repayment obligation came to light at bond hearing Monday at which he was denied interim release.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sheri Mason filed a document that she said detailed unauthorized transactions totaling an estimated $200,000– half of it cash withdrawals – and that authorities will be asking for a court order that Jeffrey pay the money back.

The preliminary figure is the first public accounting of the money he stole from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke nonprofit organization where Jeffrey worked as a property manager. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement in March.

The newly filed transaction list describes unauthorized payments for utility, hotel and restaurant bills; construction services; online services; and purchases at home improvement stores in 2020 and 2021. The list of cash withdrawals contains 55 entries, the largest for $10,010 on July 10, 2020.

Asked outside of court what Jeffrey did with the cash, Mason said it’s “hard to say.”

Jeffrey was jailed three months ago after a jury convicted him of obtaining money by false pretenses from the Roanoke Economic Development Authority. Later in the dual-victim case, he admitted bilking the NNEO. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 22.

Virginia law declared Jeffrey’s council seat forfeited upon his guilty plea.

Jeffrey’s attorney requested Jeffrey’s release for medical reasons and provided testimony that the 53-year-old Jeffrey is suffering from advanced kidney disease and needs a transplant. Jeffrey had arranged to live with his wife and mother-in-law in Roanoke.

Evangeline Jeffrey, Jeffrey’s mom, testified that her son had been “slated” for a transplant at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, but missed his preoperative appointment scheduled for late March because he had just entered jail and now the procedure is “on hold.”

Mason said jail officials have arranged for continuing medical care including three sessions a week of dialysis. Jail officials have contacted a Richmond hospital about the possibility of a transplant, she said.

Circuit Court Judge David Carson, in denying Jeffrey’s request for temporary freedom, noted that Jeffrey has been convicted of three felonies. Carson told Jeffrey the court has dates available for his sentencing sooner than Aug. 22 including on June 24, a previously scheduled sentencing date that was canceled due to his lawyer being ill.

Attorney Melvin Hill, who represented Jeffrey at Monday's hearing, succeeded Jeffrey’s former trial defense attorney, Jonathan Kurtin. Hill said outside court that he is new to the case, needs time to prepare and is working toward being ready Aug. 22.

Carson has leeway to determine Jeffrey's sentence and will consult, but is not bound by, advisory sentencing guidelines that have not yet been made public. Mason said her office has run calculations based in part on the amount of money taken and predicted the guideline will turn out to recommend a sentence of between one year and 10 months to four years and nine months.

