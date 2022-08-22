 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Roanoke Councilman Jeffrey gets sentence of more than 2 years

A judge sentenced former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. Monday to 2 1/2 years for felony financial crimes in which he took more than $200,000.

Judge David Carson sentenced Jeffrey to eight years - with all but the 2 1/2 years suspended. Jeffrey was ordered to pay back $216,000.

Jeffrey’s prosecution began last year with grand jury indictments during his seventh month in office and ended with a bailiff leading him through a rear courtroom door to await transfer to prison. The one-time Democratic politician forfeited his council seat upon his conviction and he had left positions on several community nonprofit boards.

He was convicted in March of defrauding the city of $15,000 in pandemic relief money by falsifying an application to a small business grant program and of embezzling an estimated $200,000 from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization, a Roanoke nonprofit that operates two subsidized apartment complexes.

This story will be updated.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

