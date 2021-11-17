Former Roanoke doctor sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegal prescriptions

But four names were mentioned in testimony, including that of Kyle Hagan, a 32-year-old Christiansburg man who died of a fatal overdose in 2017.

"I was the one who disagreed with Dr. Lewis," Hagan's father, David, said in a statement to the court. While other members of his family believed that Kyle needed pain relief after major back surgery, David Hagan said he couldn't understand why the doses kept going up.

Hagan said he filed a complaint against Lewis with the Virginia Board of Medicine, but was forced to watch helplessly as his son became more and more drugged.

The dispute destroyed his 40-year marriage and eventually took the life of his son, Hagan said.

"I tried to reason with him," Hagan recalled. "I said, son, you're simply going to die."

In 2013, the Board of Medicine dismissed disciplinary charges against Lewis in a different case. The board found insufficient evidence to show that one of her patients, who suffered from chronic pain and had been treated for opioid dependence, actually became addicted to the oxycodone prescribed to her.