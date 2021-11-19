Former Roanoke judge accused of paying hush money to ex-client over sexual relationship

She reported him to police in 2020, about nine months after he stopped paying her entirely, officials wrote. The woman, identified in documents only by her initials, told authorities she was concerned about him serving as a judge after he had taken advantage of her.

She was described as young, scared and battling addiction when Weber was hired to defend her in 2013. In an interview with a bar investigator, she said she felt compelled to engage in a physical relationship with him to ensure Weber would help her and be an effective advocate .

She’s quoted as telling officials in part: “he knew I was vulnerable and he knew what he was doing.”

Weber has adamantly denied any unprofessionalism in his work on that case. That was reiterated by his attorneys when asked for comment Thursday.

In his bar filing, he said nothing untoward happened between him and the client, and they didn’t speak again after the case until 2018, when he said the woman reached out and told him that she was struggling, in danger of homelessness and seeking help to start recovery, a step he said he urged her to take before.