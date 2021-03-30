Former Roanoke preschool director who stole, and repaid, more than $80,000 must serve jail time

Armentrout also told the court that about $20,000 in church payroll taxes had not been properly filed — another of Christley's duties, he said — which led to further issues when the preschool workers applied for unemployment benefits and were denied. He said he is still unsure whether those problems have been fully resolved.

The pastor said he did not believe any other members of the church's congregation were present at Wednesday's hearing.

"We're all still just trying to figure out how to be at peace with what happened and about the resolution," Armentrout said afterward. "The judge did what the judge felt compelled to do. And I've got to be OK with that. I'm really glad it [Christley's sentence] was not longer. Personally I would have been very much at peace if she had not received any jail time."

"When she said that she thinks about this every single day and it weighs on her ever single day, I believe that is true," the pastor said.

Christley's case is the latest in a rash of financial crimes within churches across the Roanoke Valley.

In February, a former bookkeeper for Southview United Methodist Church was ordered to serve six months in custody and pay nearly $52,000 in restitution; at the time of her sentencing, she had tendered only about $800.