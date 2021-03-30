Former Roanoke preschool director who stole, and repaid, more than $80,000 must serve jail time

A former preschool director who drained more than $80,000 from her employer, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, had three key factors in her favor at her sentencing Wednesday, a Roanoke prosecutor said.
He said Keisha Corine Christley, 34, accepted responsibility for the thefts when they were discovered. She has no prior criminal history, beyond traffic violations. And, back in November, the same day she pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement, she paid the $86,667.94 she owed in restitution, a sum drawn not from outside loans but from her immediate family's own savings and retirement accounts.
But Roanoke Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Wolthuis also noted that Christley, who embezzled the money between 2016 and 2020 using a church-issued credit card, had made hundreds and hundreds of inappropriate purchases with it, including gym memberships, cellphone bills, cash withdrawals, hair and nail appointments, massages, about 150 visits to Kroger and meals at more than 40 different restaurants.
"That embezzlement was comprised of well over 1,000 transactions," Wolthuis said in court. "Not 1,000 mistakes ... 1,000 crimes.
"Church embezzlement is a special kind of crime because the nature of what was taken. It was the tithes of believers ... their sacrifices," he said.
Although state sentencing guidelines called for probation, Judge Onzlee Ware said he felt that some incarceration was "reasonable, in light of the situation," and he sentenced Christley to three years, suspended after she serves three months, beginning in early April.
"I hope you don't see the 90 days as a punishment. It is a correction. You need to see the other side of this," Ware told her. "The crime you committed ... you just can't pay the money off and expect to go home."
About two dozen friends, former colleagues and family members came to the hearing to support Christley, with several testifying on her behalf. All of them said the thefts were completely out of character.
Salem City Councilman Bill Jones appeared as a defense witness. He said he knows Christley and her family members through youth athletics and called her "an outstanding mother."
"If I had to pick a daughter, I'd pick Keisha," Jones told defense attorney Correy Diviney. "I've always been about second chances. She's asked for forgiveness. She's paid her restitution."
Diviney also called Christley to the stand, and she testified for about 20 minutes.
"How in the world did you end up stealing $86,000?" he asked bluntly.
"I'm still working on trying to know that answer myself," Christley replied. "I kept thinking I would fix it, and I could pay it back. ... I let a lot of people down that really counted on that preschool."
Indeed, one side effect of the thefts, according to St. Mark's Pastor James Armentrout, was the recent discontinuation of the church's preschool program, which he acknowledged was due to that financial loss. The program, established in 2008, averaged between six and 10 employees and usually served 18 to 24 families.
Armentrout also told the court that about $20,000 in church payroll taxes had not been properly filed — another of Christley's duties, he said — which led to further issues when the preschool workers applied for unemployment benefits and were denied. He said he is still unsure whether those problems have been fully resolved.
The pastor said he did not believe any other members of the church's congregation were present at Wednesday's hearing.
"We're all still just trying to figure out how to be at peace with what happened and about the resolution," Armentrout said afterward. "The judge did what the judge felt compelled to do. And I've got to be OK with that. I'm really glad it [Christley's sentence] was not longer. Personally I would have been very much at peace if she had not received any jail time."
"When she said that she thinks about this every single day and it weighs on her ever single day, I believe that is true," the pastor said.
Christley's case is the latest in a rash of financial crimes within churches across the Roanoke Valley.
In February, a former bookkeeper for Southview United Methodist Church was ordered to serve six months in custody and pay nearly $52,000 in restitution; at the time of her sentencing, she had tendered only about $800.
That woman's husband, also charged, got 12 days for putting a $673 meal on a church credit card.
Last year, a man got three years in prison for conning a small northwest Roanoke church out of about $55,000. While not an employee, he approached the pastor under the guise of helping the congregation obtain grant money for renovations.
Also last fall, a former secretary at West End United Methodist Church was convicted of taking about $200,000 from her employers, in part through the improper use of a credit card. Her sentencing is scheduled for late April.
