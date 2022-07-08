Former Roanoke resident sentenced for attempting to help ISIS

A former Roanoke resident that was arrested in 2019 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Romeo Xavier Langhorne, 32, of St. Augustine, Fla. pleaded guilty in May 2021 to one count of attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, also known as ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In addition to 20 years in federal prison, he will be on supervised release for 15 years, according to a DOJ press release.

According to court documents, Langhorne pledged his allegiance to ISIS at some point in 2014. Between 2018 and 2019, Langhorne reaffirmed his support on various social media accounts, posted ISIS-produced videos to his YouTube account and participated in online ISIS chat rooms with like-minded individuals.

In one of those chat rooms in December 2018 and January 2019, Langhorne expressed an interest in creating a video that would improve on existing videos demonstrating the making and use of a deadly explosive, triacetone triperoxide (TATP).

The DOJ said that in February 2019, Langhorne began communicating with an undercover employee (UCE) of the FBI who was posing as someone working on behalf of ISIS.

“Langhorne told the UCE about his plans to create and disseminate an instructional video on making TATP and sought the UCE’s assistance in creating the video,” the DOJ press release said. “Langhorne told the UCE that, in order to ensure that the video was not removed from the internet by service providers, it should include disclaimers advising that it was intended for educational purposes.”

But, the press release continued, “Langhorne informed the UCE that his true purpose in making and distributing the video was to arm ISIS adherents and others with knowledge of how to make TATP and use it for terrorism-related purposes in support of ISIS.”

During the summer of 2019, Langhorne sent multiple messages to the UCE for assistance with creating a Nasheed, which is a form of Islamic vocal music, the DOJ said.

Langhorne stated he wanted the Nasheed to include a particular recording of an ISIS member yelling, “Allahu Akbar,” while breaking out of prison, as well as a clip of children saying, “Kill them all.”

Langhorne explained that he wanted the Nasheed “to encourage justified retaliation” against the United States for its role in killing Muslims, the DOJ said.

The FBI produced a video in accordance with Langhorne’s instructions, the DOJ said. But unbeknownst to Langhorne, it featured an inert chemical formula for TATP that would not produce an explosion.

In November 2019, the UCE provided versions of the TATP video to Langhorne, and Langhorne distributed the video by uploading it to a video-sharing website.

On November 15, 2019, Langhorne was arrested at his residence in Roanoke. He was taken into custody and held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, according to prior coverage by The Roanoke Times.

The DOJ said Langhorne admitted in a post-arrest interview that he had “probably at some point” pledged allegiance to both ISIS and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was the leader of ISIS from 2014 until his death on October 26, 2019.

Langhorne also admitted that he communicated with the UCE and that he uploaded the TATP video to the internet, the DOJ said.

“The FBI, including partner agencies participating in the Northeast Florida Joint Terrorism Task Force, investigated the case with investigative support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations and Border Patrol and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office,” the DOJ press release said.

“Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cofer Taylor for the Middle District of Florida and Trial Attorney D. Andrew Sigler of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case,” the press release continued.