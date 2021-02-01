Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty in federal court

The former superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail has been found guilty in federal court of taking bribes in exchange for special treatment for one inmate, and for failing to provide adequate care for two others who were in custody.

Those guilty verdicts, on five felony charges and one misdemeanor, followed John Marshall Higgins' bench trial in August and were detailed in an opinion issued Sunday by U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon.

His convictions were on three counts of deprivation of civil rights, after he denied medical care to an injured inmate and failed to protect him from abuse; one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud; and two counts of mail fraud for accepting items of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.

Higgins, 62, will be sentenced at a later date.

Moon also found him not guilty of 16 other criminal counts related to accusations against him that arose in 2017 during an investigation of his practices.

Among those acquittals were on charges that Higgins accepted more than $7,000 in prescription Viagra from the pharmacy that supplied the jail, and that he acted with criminal negligence toward a third inmate who needed medical attention.