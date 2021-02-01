Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty in federal court

The former superintendent of the Rockbridge Regional Jail has been found guilty in federal court of taking bribes in exchange for special treatment for one inmate, and for failing to provide adequate care for two others who were in custody.
Those guilty verdicts, on five felony charges and one misdemeanor, followed John Marshall Higgins' bench trial in August and were detailed in an opinion issued Sunday by U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon.
His convictions were on three counts of deprivation of civil rights, after he denied medical care to an injured inmate and failed to protect him from abuse; one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud; and two counts of mail fraud for accepting items of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.
Higgins, 62, will be sentenced at a later date.
Moon also found him not guilty of 16 other criminal counts related to accusations against him that arose in 2017 during an investigation of his practices.
Among those acquittals were on charges that Higgins accepted more than $7,000 in prescription Viagra from the pharmacy that supplied the jail, and that he acted with criminal negligence toward a third inmate who needed medical attention.
Higgins was indicted in August 2018 under a federal statute that makes it illegal for someone to deprive another of their civil rights while acting under "color of law," or in his duties as a public official in the justice system.
Court testimony during the trial revealed that inmate Robert Eugene Clark had been severely beaten and tortured by others in custody, but that once Higgins was aware of his injuries, Clark did not receive medical treatment for three days. Clark's cellmate, Matthew Kessinger, was also abused by a mob and drew official attention to his condition by threatening to commit suicide.
The mail fraud counts accused Higgins of accepting items of value in exchange for preferential treatment toward Nicholas Hansel, a former Washington and Lee University student who was convicted in a drunken-driving crash that killed a 21-year-old passenger. He was sentenced to serve three years in prison for vehicular manslaughter.
Moon wrote that the evidence showed that after some of Hansel's family members donated at least $3,000 to a scholarship fund set up by Higgins, Hansel got special treatment while in Higgins' custody.
Moon's opinion said that he found beyond a reasonable doubt that Hansel's relatives made donations "intending that Higgins would take favorable official acts that he would not otherwise take. Higgins accepted these payments in exchange for giving Hansel significant privileges that were not afforded to all prisoners."
Those perks included Hansel receiving immediate standing as a jail trusty, as well as unsupervised visits, access to phones and computers, and trips to a nearby farm.
Higgins also brought him yogurt and ice cream and upgraded the jail's cable package to include additional channels at his request, according to Moon's opinion.
Crucially, although inmates serving more than a year typically transfer into the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve penitentiary time, Hansel spent his entire sentence at the Rockbridge Regional Jail, under Higgins' supervision.
Hansel's inmate file included a note that read: “PER SUPERINTENDENT HIGGINS DO NOT RELEASE NICHOLAS HANSEL UNLESS APPROVED BY HIM," according to Moon's opinion.
In 2019, the abuse of inmate Robert Clark was also the focus of the trial of the jail's former head nurse, Gary Hassler. Hassler was found guilty of filing a false medical report related to Clark's treatment and was sentenced to 12 months and one day in jail.
Higgins, who worked at the jail for more than 30 years, retired as its superintendent in 2017, after the investigation began. He also represented the Buffalo District on the Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors from 2011 until 2019.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.