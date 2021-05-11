Former Rockbridge jail supervisor will serve federal prison time, judge rules

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the former Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent to more than four years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for special treatment for one inmate, and for failing to provide adequate care for two others who were in custody.

Judge Norman Moon had previously convicted John Marshall Higgins on charges that he denied medical treatment to inmates who had been beaten and tortured in his custody, and that he gave preferential treatment to a Washington and Lee University student serving time for vehicular manslaughter and maiming.

Moon sentenced Higgins to 51 months on five felony charges, and 12 months on one misdemeanor in the case, with the sentences to run concurrently.

This article will be updated.

