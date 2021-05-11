 Skip to main content
Former Rockbridge jail supervisor will serve federal prison time, judge rules
Former Rockbridge jail supervisor will serve federal prison time, judge rules

Rockbridge Regional Jail

The Rockbridge Regional Jail. A federal grand jury has accused its former superintendent of violating the civil rights of inmates under his watch.

 The Roanoke Times | File 1999

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced the former Rockbridge Regional Jail superintendent to more than four years in prison for taking bribes in exchange for special treatment for one inmate, and for failing to provide adequate care for two others who were in custody.

Judge Norman Moon had previously convicted John Marshall Higgins on charges that he denied medical treatment to inmates who had been beaten and tortured in his custody, and that he gave preferential treatment to a Washington and Lee University student serving time for vehicular manslaughter and maiming.

Moon sentenced Higgins to 51 months on five felony charges, and 12 months on one misdemeanor in the case, with the sentences to run concurrently. 

Related to this story

Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty in federal court
Crime News

Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty in federal court

John Marshall Higgins' convictions were on three counts of deprivation of civil rights, after he denied medical care to an injured inmate and failed to protect him from abuse; one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud; and two counts of mail fraud for accepting items of value in exchange for engaging in official acts.

