Former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riot arraigned in federal court

Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riots inside the U.S. Capitol entered pleas of not guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

A federal grand jury indictment filed Friday charges both Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, with obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison, as well as lesser charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.

The arraignment hearing in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather took place via video conference. The men entered pleas of not guilty to all charges, as is routine in arraignments.

Robertson has retained an attorney, Mark Rollins of the Washington firm Rollins and Chan. Federal public defender Shelli Peterson, who represented Fracker during the arraignment, said Fracker is still in the process of hiring a lawyer.