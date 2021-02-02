Former Rocky Mount officers charged in Capitol riot arraigned in federal court

Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riots inside the U.S. Capitol entered pleas of not guilty in federal court Tuesday afternoon.
A federal grand jury indictment filed Friday charges both Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, with obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison, as well as lesser charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.
The arraignment hearing in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather took place via video conference. The men entered pleas of not guilty to all charges, as is routine in arraignments.
Robertson has retained an attorney, Mark Rollins of the Washington firm Rollins and Chan. Federal public defender Shelli Peterson, who represented Fracker during the arraignment, said Fracker is still in the process of hiring a lawyer.
Federal prosecutors have not sought to have the men held in jail, and they remain free on $15,000 unsecured bonds. Under the conditions of their release, Fracker and Robertson are barred from possessing firearms or participating in any public assembly or protest, and their travel outside the region is restricted.
Robertson, a former Rocky Mount Police Department sergeant, and Fracker, a former K9 officer, attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on Jan. 6 and went inside the Capitol that afternoon. In a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol Crypt — which was later posted on social media — Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden pole.
The men have maintained in interviews that they did not take part in any of the violence inside the Capitol that day.
Federal authorities first charged each man with a misdemeanor and a petty offense on Jan. 13. Rocky Mount terminated them from the police department Jan. 26.