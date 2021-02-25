Former Rocky Mount officers forbidden from carrying guns while awaiting trial on Capitol-related charges

A judge declined Thursday to let two fired Rocky Mount police officers carry guns while they await trial on felony charges in connection with last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A defense lawyer for Jacob Fracker said the usual condition of pre-trial release for a felony defendant that bans possession of a gun or dangerous weapon should not apply to his client. “He has made many, many arrests on violent and dangerous people over his career path. He needs his firearm for personal protection,” attorney Bernard Crane said in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Judge Christopher Cooper declined to agree and kept the firearm restriction in place for both Fracker, 29, and co-defendant Thomas Robertson, 47. The men restated the not-guilty pleas they entered earlier this month, and the judge continued the case to April 27.