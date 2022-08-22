 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Rocky Mount police officer appeals his convictions in the Jan. 6 insurrection

Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas "T.J." Robertson, center, entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an image captured by a surveillance camera.

A former Rocky Mount police officer convicted of joining the riots at the U.S. Capitol is appealing his guilty verdicts and a sentence of more than seven years in prison.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson filed a notice of appeal Monday in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

Robertson does not have an attorney, and the brief filing stated no detailed grounds for appeal.

In April, a jury convicted Robertson — who was off-duty as a sergeant for the Rocky Mount Police Department at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection — of five felonies and one misdemeanor.

Robertson was carrying a large walking stick, considered under the law to be a deadly and dangerous weapon, at the time he impeded police and disrupted a special session of Congress that was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

He was one of six people from Western Virginia to participate in the uprising, in which more than 800 defendants from across the country were urged by then-President Donald Trump to resist what he called a stolen election.

On Aug. 11, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced the 49-year-old to seven years and three months in prison.

