Former Rocky Mount police officer to be held without bond pending trial in U.S. Capitol riot case

A former Rocky Mount police officer will remain in jail until his trial on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol as it was being overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Robertson was ordered held without bond in an order issued Wednesday by a judge in Washington, D.C.'s federal court.

"Both in the immediate aftermath of the riot and more recently, Robertson has expressed remorselessness and endorsed future political violence," Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in finding that there were no conditions under which the 48-year-old could be released.

Free on bond after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Robertson was jailed earlier this month after law enforcement agents raided his home and found firearms, a partially assembled homemade bomb and silencers.

Robertson had been ordered not to possess firearms as a condition of his bond.

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.