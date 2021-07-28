 Skip to main content
Former Rocky Mount police officer to be held without bond pending trial in U.S. Capitol riot case
breaking

rocky_mount_officers_010621

A photo of Jacob Fracker, left, and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was part of the complaint filed against them in federal court.

 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

A former Rocky Mount police officer will remain in jail until his trial on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol as it was being overrun by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Thomas Robertson was ordered held without bond in an order issued Wednesday by a judge in Washington, D.C.'s federal court.

"Both in the immediate aftermath of the riot and more recently, Robertson has expressed remorselessness and endorsed future political violence," Judge Christopher Cooper wrote in finding that there were no conditions under which the 48-year-old could be released.

Free on bond after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Robertson was jailed earlier this month after law enforcement agents raided his home and found firearms, a partially assembled homemade bomb and silencers.

Robertson had been ordered not to possess firearms as a condition of his bond.

This story will be updated.

