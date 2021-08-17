 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Rocky Mount police officers reject plea agreement offer in Capitol riot case
breaking

Former Rocky Mount police officers reject plea agreement offer in Capitol riot case

{{featured_button_text}}
rocky_mount_officers_010621

A photo of Jacob Fracker, left, and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was part of the complaint filed against them in federal court.

 U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements offered by the government.

At a hearing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi did not say what kinds of sentences she had offered Thomas “T.J” Robertson and Jacob Fracker in exchange for their guilty pleas.

Defense attorneys for the two men did not explain their reasons in detail, although Fracker has told authorities that he and Robertson were let into the Capitol building by security officers as it was being stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Aloi said that she has no evidence of that, but that prosecutors are still sifting through a huge amount of camera footage of the insurrection and will continue to look for such evidence.

“The government takes seriously its obligations,” she said.

District Judge Christopher Cooper set a status hearing court date for Sept. 23 in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert