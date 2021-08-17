Former Rocky Mount police officers reject plea agreement offer in Capitol riot case

Two former Rocky Mount police officers charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have rejected plea agreements offered by the government.

At a hearing Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi did not say what kinds of sentences she had offered Thomas “T.J” Robertson and Jacob Fracker in exchange for their guilty pleas.

Defense attorneys for the two men did not explain their reasons in detail, although Fracker has told authorities that he and Robertson were let into the Capitol building by security officers as it was being stormed by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Aloi said that she has no evidence of that, but that prosecutors are still sifting through a huge amount of camera footage of the insurrection and will continue to look for such evidence.

“The government takes seriously its obligations,” she said.

District Judge Christopher Cooper set a status hearing court date for Sept. 23 in Washington, D.C.’s federal court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.