Former Salem official, charged with embezzlement, approved for alternative sentencing program

Salem’s former chief information officer, charged last year with six counts of embezzling from the city, has been allowed to participate in an alternative sentencing program.

Kari Janel Williams, 39, was approved by a judge Tuesday to take part in the Roanoke Valley court’s mental health therapeutic docket, which processes defendants who have committed misdemeanors but who have also been diagnosed with mental illnesses. It considers the possibility of connections between those illnesses and a defendant’s alleged criminal behavior.

While Williams is charged with felonies, a preliminary hearing was delayed to allow her to be evaluated. The special prosecutor brought in to supervise the case, Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bobby Lilly, has said no plea agreement has been reached and online court records indicate the charges have not been amended.

Williams will now undergo counseling, probationary supervision and regular reviews by the judge. This process typically spans six to 12 months.

How a participant performs in the program determines the outcome, but successful completion can result in lesser punishment, or a reduction or dismissal of charges, Lilly said Wednesday.