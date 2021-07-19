Former Salem Printing manager guilty of embezzlement, forgery; must pay $76K in restitution

A former manager for Salem Printing has been convicted of taking money from the business, and while he won't have to serve time on his criminal convictions, he now must repay nearly $80,000. He also faces two pending civil lawsuits.

John Samuel Mitchell III, 44, pleaded guilty Friday in Salem Circuit Court to three counts of embezzlement and one count of forgery.

Through his agreement, he avoided an active prison sentence but will be on probation until he pays $76,216.

In the meantime, he carries 20 years in suspended time, five from each count.

"Let me be clear," Judge Chris Clemens told Mitchell after approving the deal. "If you don't pay this restitution back, a judge is going to put you in jail."

Last week, Mitchell tendered a check for $10,000 against the outstanding balance, according to Salem Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Bowers.

Also as part of the agreement, prosecutors agreed not to pursue 22 additional counts of embezzlement he had faced, dating from 2018 and 2019. Financial discrepancies came to light later in 2019.

Soon after that, criminal charges were filed and Mitchell was terminated from his role with the printing company, court documents show.