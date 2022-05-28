Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute and his family issue statement after acquittal

CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute and his parents, Nichelle and David, issued a statement to The Roanoke Times on Saturday through his defense attorney Jimmy Turk.

Etute was acquitted of second-degree murder in the killing of Jerry Paul Smith, 40, a Blacksburg restaurant worker on Friday night. The family left the court house through a back exit without speaking to reporters.

The then 18-year-old was accused of fatally beating Smith, an openly gay man, who had posed as a woman on Tinder to initiate a sexual encounter.

Etute’s attorneys argued the beating was self-defense in a confrontation between the two last year in which the man’s true identity was revealed in a case that received national attention.

The Virginia Beach native was out on bond while awaiting trial, but was required to wear an ankle monitor until it was taken off yesterday after the verdict.

He was facing a second-degree murder charge that carried a five to 40 year jail sentence.

"We are relieved and thankful that God has helped guide us through this extremely hard and punishing journey," the family states. "It will take time to decompress and feel relief from this gut-wrenching, frightening experience in life. It has made us stronger and strengthened our faith."

"We will continue to include the Smith family in our prayers. Isi is extremely grateful for the jury’s hard work, deliberation, and verdict."

"Isi is now focused on picking up where he left off in his pursuit of a college degree and love for the game of football. Isi says this process gives him trust and faith again in life. He further says it has only helped him become much smarter, wiser, and stronger, with a new outlook on life in his journey moving forward."

The Smith family quickly left the courthouse on Friday, and Montgomery County Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Patrick Jensen declined comment. He referred questions to his boss, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt.

Turk, who offered an impassioned defense of his client throughout the trial, said he was grateful the jury handed down the "right verdict" yesterday.

"This is one of the proudest moments I’ve ever had as a lawyer," Turk said.

This story will be updated

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.