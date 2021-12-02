Former Virginia Tech student resolves two sexual assault cases with plea deal

McCormick left Tech and returned to New York, where he had grown up, and enrolled in the state university system there, court records said. He has been undergoing counseling, court records said.

The accusation from the 2017 incident came later, after the victim in that case met the woman involved in the 2018 incident, McCormick's attorney, Rob Dean of Roanoke, wrote in a court filing.

The Roanoke Times does not identify the victims of sexual assault without their consent.

In October, McCormick had a jury trial in Montgomery County on the 2018 accusation. It ended in a mistrial after jurors could not agree on a verdict. He had not yet been tried on the 2017 charges.

On Monday, McCormick's parents escorted him into a hearing where he pleaded guilty to two counts of animate object sexual penetration. The remaining charges were dropped.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Rachel Shrader summarized the prosecution's evidence, noting that in both incidents, the women said that they blacked out or felt funny after McCormick brought them a cup of wine, and that they tried to tell him no as he undressed them.