Franklin County boy died from blunt force trauma, medical examiner says

The death of a 7-year-old Franklin County boy on July 2 was due to blunt force trauma to the head, the Western District’s Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday morning.

Tracie Cooper, a district administrator with the Medical Examiner’s Office, said the manner of death for Hunter Wayne Cumbie was homicide.

The case involving Cumbie has led to the arrest and charging of 50-year-old Rocky Mount man John Robert Ebel with felony child abuse.

Ebel was the child’s caretaker, according to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Cumbie’s mother said in an interview this week that her son had been living with his grandmother and that Ebel was his step-grandfather.

The case dates back to June 30 when the sheriff’s office said it received a call from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital about a child with injuries from a reported fall. The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Muse Field Road in Rocky Mount.

