Franklin County murder case will move ahead to grand jury

Afterward, Hiner said, he asked her to help him wipe down the camper. “I'm freaking out,” she said, but added she was scared as she said Jones had been violent with her at times before.

“So I did what he asked.”

Hiner was the only person called to testify during Thursday’s hearing. More than a half-dozen of Odell’s family members watched the proceedings from the court gallery as she gave her account.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Jennifer Froeschl asked if there had been an argument some time earlier while the three were in Roanoke and if Jones had been left behind in the city by Odell and Hiner.

Hiner said there had been an argument but Jones wasn’t left behind. She said she had not been made any promises by authorities in exchange for testifying.

Hiner said she and Jones were no longer together, and had not been in a relationship since shortly after March.

General District Judge George Jones allowed the case to be sent to a grand jury for review. That panel will determine if the allegations can be heard in Circuit Court.

Franklin County is set to convene its next grand jury Monday. Jones, who didn’t address the court, remains held in jail without bond. His middle name is sometimes spelled as Alen in court records.

