Franklin County murder charge is revived by grand jury

A Martinsville defendant whose murder charge stalled at a Franklin County preliminary hearing last month saw the case boomerang back at him this week.

Derry Dee Finney was arrested late last year in the death of James Edward Kirby, 68, of Rocky Mount.

Statements at court hearings established that the two men were friends who had been at Kirby's house on Nov. 29, 2019, the same day Kirby was found strangled in the home and his 2007 Jaguar went missing.

When police located Finney later that night at his residence, Kirby's car was there. Investigators have said Finney told them that he had borrowed his friend's car — an act captured by Kirby's home security video system — and that he had planned on returning the automobile later.

Soon after that, Finney was charged with Kirby's death and with unauthorized use of his car, but at a preliminary hearing in mid-November, Franklin County General District Judge George Jones declined to certify the more serious offense, citing issues of probable cause.

“If that’s all you’ve got, it’s a very thin murder case," Jones told prosecutors, but he did find sufficient evidence on the automobile offense.