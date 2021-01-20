 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franklin County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding stolen truck

Franklin County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding stolen truck

{{featured_button_text}}
Stolen truck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Franklin County investigators are searching for a stolen pickup truck and hope the public can help them.

The county sheriff's office asked Wednesday for tips about the whereabouts of a white 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup that went missing from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center, located at 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz. The sheriff's office said it was alerted Tuesday that the truck was taken.

The license plate is 58-857S, according to a sheriff's office news release. The truck has a ladder rack and work bed, and had a 4H sticker on the tailgate and a 4H magnet on the door, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call the sheriff's office at (540) 483-3000.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert