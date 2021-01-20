Franklin County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding stolen truck

Franklin County investigators are searching for a stolen pickup truck and hope the public can help them.

The county sheriff's office asked Wednesday for tips about the whereabouts of a white 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup that went missing from the Smith Mountain Lake 4H Center, located at 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz. The sheriff's office said it was alerted Tuesday that the truck was taken.

The license plate is 58-857S, according to a sheriff's office news release. The truck has a ladder rack and work bed, and had a 4H sticker on the tailgate and a 4H magnet on the door, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call the sheriff's office at (540) 483-3000.

