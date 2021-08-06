Friday afternoon gunfire leaves 1 wounded in Roanoke

A man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The injury was reported about 12:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Moorman Avenue Northwest. First responders arrived to find a victim with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators believe the gunfire happened outside at the intersection of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue.

No suspects were still on scene, and no immediate arrests were made. Details about the shooting were limited, officials said, due in part to a lack of cooperation from the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

