Friday afternoon shooting leaves 1 injured in Roanoke

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 900 block of Mountain Road, according to a news release.

The victim, whose injury appeared to be serious, according to police, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for care.

No suspects were found on scene, and no immediate arrests were made. Details about what sparked the violence remained limited in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, officials said.

The police investigation into the altercation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact officers by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tip can be made anonymously.

