Friday morning power outage dims parts of downtown Roanoke and Gainsboro

A Friday morning power outage affected Appalachian Power customers in parts of downtown Roanoke and the nearby Gainsboro neighborhood.

The outage caused the Roanoke city courthouse to close.

The Roanoke Sheriff’s Office made an announcement about the outage in a Facebook post at about 10 a.m.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell said power at the courthouse was out for about two hours.

“It only impacted general district traffic and criminal courts, as there were no cases in circuit court,” Caldwell said in an email. “We have been able to do a few cases this afternoon, such as bond hearings and waivers. Any remaining cases will be reset.”

Roanoke Police public information officer Caitlyn Cline said the power outage didn’t affect the police station, which sits in the same city block as the courthouse and jail.

“We're good over here,” Cline said in an email at about noon. “We have a generator and are still functioning.”

Appalachian Power was still reporting an outage in the Gainsboro neighborhood, north of the courthouse, at about 3:30 p.m.

The company's outage map reported 15 customers without power related to an outage that began at about 7:15 a.m.

Appalachian Power communications specialist George Porter said the morning's outage was caused by an "equipment failure."

"There were approximately 600 customers without power at 7:16 this morning, and we restored most of them (584) before 9 a.m.," Porter said. "Crews are still on sight working to restore the remaining 13 customers."

Power is expected to be restored to those customers by 8:30 p.m. Friday, Porter said.